Merry Christmas! Dry and chilly today, Milder days into next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hello and Merry Christmas from the WKRG News Five First Alert Storm Team

Christmas Day will be cold. Highs will reach the middle and upper 40s with a wind out of the northwest. The chill air mass will stick around into the final weekend of 2020.

Temperatures will warm next week with highs jumping back into the 60s and morning lows in the 40s. Another cold front will approach the region Wednesday bringing another round of showers and storms.