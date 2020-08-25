Marco spares Mississippi Coast, residents focus on Laura’s track

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – Even though Marco was a tropical storm skirting Mississippi’s Coast throughout the day on Monday, the impacts there were very minimal. In fact, places like Pascagoula and Biloxi saw very little rain.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown spent the day in Mississippi talking with residents who prepared for Marco, but they seemed to be more concerned about the impacts Laura could bring to the coast.

“As this community knows, a hurricane can be a bad thing and really a life-changing deal and so that’s what I’m hoping for is that it dissipates in the Gulf,” said Bo Walters.

“I would never want to go through another one like Katrina. Katrina was real bad,” said Winston Booker.

Schools in the area were closed on Monday in anticipation for what Marco could’ve brought to the coast. Government buildings were also closed on Monday. Jackson County facilities are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

At this point Laura’s forecast track still moves the storm towards the Texas and Louisiana coast later this week.

