Major flooding reported in downtown Atmore, police ask residents to stay at home

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Atmore’s police chief is reporting major flooding in the downtown area. Water is currently crossing over the road. He is asking residents to stay off the roads. News 5’s Blake Brown is headed to the area.
