Major and moderate river flooding across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several recent heavy rain events over the Southeast U.S. has caused rivers to rise, affecting homes and property across multiple Gulf Coast Counties.

Over a dozen local river gauges are reporting higher-than-normal water levels. Several rivers in the Florida Panhandle are nearing flood stage, but flooding is ongoing for many Alabama and Mississippi rivers.

In Alabama, the Alabama River near the Claiborne Dam is in the major flood category and is expected to crest tomorrow at 53.2 ft. Impacts will be seen as far as northern Baldwin County near Tensaw. The Tombigbee River near Leroy and the Coffeeville Dam is in the moderate flood stage. It has crested and will slowly decrease throughout the week. Bayou Sara in Saraland is in the moderate flood category and will reach 7.4 ft Monday and hold steady throughout the week.

Other rivers that will need monitoring include the Tensaw River in Baldwin County, the Mobile River, the Tombigbee River in Alabama. In Mississippi, the Chicasawhay River, the Pascagoula River, and the Leaf River will hover near flood stage through the week.

