Major and Moderate Flooding across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are still seeing river flooding across the Gulf Coast. This was caused by above-average rainfall not only in our area, but in northern Alabama. This rain water from further north has made its way to our community over the past couple of weeks, causing our river water levels to rise.

Here are the latest updates:

The Mobile River at Barry Steam Plant is in the moderate flood stage. It is leveling out and decreasing, but is expected to stay at that moderate stage through Friday.

Along the Tombigbee River near the Coffeeville Dam and Leroy – both spots are in the moderate flood stage. A rush of water has likely caused the sensor to read major flooding near the Coffeeville Dam, but forecasts still call for this to stay in the moderate category. The waters here are slowly receding, but will stay moderate through Saturday.

Bayou Sara is still in the major flood stage and will stay there (at pretty much the same level) through Monday.

The Alabama River near Claiborne Dam is in the major flood stage now and is slowly decreasing. It will be major through Friday before dipping into moderate through Monday.

Please heed the advice of your local officials and stay up to date on river forecasts at this link: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=mob

