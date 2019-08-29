Lower humidity here while we track Dorian

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A break from the sky-high humidity for the next two days. Hello, everyone, we are halfway to the weekend. Tonight in a word will be comfortable. Skies will be dry and lows will be around 70. Tomorrow will be toasty as highs will reach the lower 90s, but with a bit lower humidity it won’t feel as hot. Our skies will be dry as well as we just get plenty of sunshine. It’s upper 60s for lows tomorrow night and nearly a carbon copy of Thursday for Friday, but by the weekend we’re back to normal summertime with normal humidity and pop up showers with the better chance being Sunday.

All eyes are on now hurricane Dorian. It is moving north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Dorian will continue northwest the next 48 hours in the southwestern Atlantic. After Friday, the forecast becomes very uncertain. Dorian will likely see continual strengthening, but the uncertainty lies in when it will take more of a turn to the west. It’s still unclear where the dominant steering winds will set up. Dorian could make landfall anywhere along the Georgia/Florida East coast as a major hurricane. Anyone along the east coast in these areas needs to start putting their plan together and be ready in case Dorian heads their way. As for us, it’s still way too early to know if it will move across Florida and move into the Gulf. There is a chance it could happen, but there’s a chance it doesn’t move into the Gulf. We need to watch this closely. It’s nothing to be worried about right now, however, continue to follow closely. If this does become a threat, we will let you know as soon as it does.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we are now tracking tropical depression Erin. This was tropical depression 6. This is not a threat to the United States as it is forecast to head towards Nova Scotia, Canada.