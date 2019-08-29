Lower humidity and tracking Hurricane Dorian
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday! We have almost made it to Friday!
Today and tomorrow will be a lot drier with little to no chance for rain. We had a “cold” front pass our area last night that did not change the temperature much; however, it knocked down our humidity and rain chance quite a bit. Because of the drier conditions, our highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Tonight will be cooler in the upper 60s.
Labor Day weekend does not have anything tropical in it yet, as the track of Hurricane Dorian is very uncertain. Right now, we just have between 30% and 50% shower and thunderstorm coverage with highs in the lower 90s. As soon as we know what impact Dorian will have, if any, on our area, we will let you know and adjust the weekend forecast.
For the latest tropical update, head to our tropical article! This stays up to date with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center as well as a current video to help explain! https://www.wkrg.com/weather/tracking-tropical-storm-dorian-and-tropical-storm-erin/