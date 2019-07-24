Low humidity and watching the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday! We are halfway to the weekend!

After all of that rain yesterday, we now have the relief we have been waiting for! This morning you will wake up to lower humidity and lower temperatures. While it may not be enough to break out the sweaters, it is a nice break from oppressive heat. With high pressure building in behind the cold front that passed yesterday, we will see very little rain at only 10% coverage. North winds will keep our humidity low throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today, but we will keep the lower humidity. Highs will top out near 90 with lows still in the upper 60s.

Friday is when the winds shift back to the south bringing on a typical summertime pattern for your weekend with high humidity, hot temperatures, and afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This will continue into next week.

TROPICS: We are currently watching the Gulf of Mexico for an area of low pressure to potentially develop that would originate from the cold front that passed our area yesterday. Sometimes when an old front sits out in the Gulf of Mexico, it could form a low pressure that could develop tropical characteristics. There is a very low chance that this will happen at 20% in the next 2 days and 20% in the next 5 days. Right now, it is no threat to our neighborhood, but we will let you know if anything changes.