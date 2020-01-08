Lovely today, warmer tomorrow, stormy Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning! It is a cold start to the day and some are waking up with freezing temperatures, so bundle up!

Today’s forecast headlines include another sunny & seasonable day, a warming trend by tonight, and a WEATHER AWARE day on Saturday.

After a chilly start, we’ll warm up steadily. This afternoon will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s with a few reaching the middle 60s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Tonight will be warmer than last night and this morning. Instead of most being in the 30s, lows will be in the middle and upper 40s under a clear sky. By tomorrow afternoon we’ll warm to near 70 with increasing clouds. A surge of moisture will be moving in from the Gulf. On Friday a warm front lifts north. This will mean even warmer temperatures with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid-70s with a chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

We are closely keeping an eye on Saturday. A strong cold front and low pressure will be moving across the South. On Friday, it will be to our west, but on Saturday, it moves into our neighborhood. The storm prediction center has highlighted most of Mississippi in Alabama in a day 4 convective outlook in the 30% region. This region equates to an enhanced risk which means isolated severe weather is likely within the highlighted area. The main threats appear to be damaging wind and tornadoes, but hail can’t be ruled out at this time.

Being this far in the future there are things that could and will likely change with this outlook. Storm timing and impacts are still unclear. Most models are showing during the daytime on Saturday, but again, that may change. It’s not a guarantee we’ll see severe weather at this point, however, it is becoming more likely. Continue to follow the forecast and outlook on Saturday closely. We’ll continue to update you on the latest with this outlook.

With the potential for severe weather this weekend, now would be a good time to go over your severe weather plan and identify a couple of ways you would get warnings if the weather does become severe where you’re at. A couple of suggestions would be a NOAA Weather Radio and the News 5 Free Weather App.

The weather calms down by Sunday and it will be slightly cooler with only a slight chance for rain. Any cool air won’t last long as more unsettled weather will kick off the work-week.