Lovely Sunday, Unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We will be seeing mostly sunny skies with building clouds this afternoon. No chance of rain in the forecast today! Although, an unsettled trend is about to begin making our upcoming week sticky with above average temperatures.

This morning we stayed in the upper 40s and low 50s as there is building moisture in our atmosphere. This afternoon we will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

On Monday, a cold front will pass north of our region increasing our rain chances to around 50%. Our temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for the start of our work week.

On Wednesday evening, a strong front will skid across our region with scattered thunderstorms associated with this line. The rain chances will linger into Thursday and on Friday things will start to clear out.