Lovely Sunday, unsettled week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- What a lovely Sunday we have in store! Today we will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 69. We are on a warming trend as our temperatures are expected to increase a few degrees each day as we head towards the middle of the week.

We are going to warm quickly as we head into the late afternoon. The wind shifted to a southerly flow and will pick up to around 10-15 mph this afternoon. The coastal communities will stay in the upper 60s and our inland communities will be sitting in the low 70s. The clouds will start to build as we head into the late evening hours.

Tomorrow we will be partly cloudy with a high of 73 with a 20% chance of showers. On Tuesday we are increasing the chances to 30% with a high of 75. A cold front will then sweep through our region with a 60% chance of showers with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Portions of Greene Mobile and Clarke county are under a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday. It is looking like we are going to dry out by the end of next week!