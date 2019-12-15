Lovely Sunday, stormy start to your work week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- I hope you are enjoying your weekend. Today we are going to feel a little bit warmer as a warm front is lifting through our area with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will be partly cloudy and mostly sunny today will no rain in the forecast.

Tomorrow we are going to be weather aware as there is some potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. We are under slight risk for severe weather on Monday with the next rain maker on the way. There is a low risk for damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and hail in our area.

The cold front will pass through our area on Monday night into Tuesday morning. There is a 50% chance of rain Monday and 40% on Tuesday. The temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Monday and will drop to the low to mid 60s on Tuesday.

Once that front passes, we have a major cool down on the way! For the remainder of the work week we will be in the 30s at night and low to mid 50s throughout the day. No chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday. The next front will pass Friday brining rain back into the forecast.