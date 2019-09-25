Lorenzo now a hurricane and forecast to strengthen as it stays out to sea

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics to no surprise remain active. There are still three named storms and a disturbance.

Lorenzo is now a hurricane as it continues to move into the central Atlantic. Lorenzo is forecast to become a very powerful hurricane, but it will take a turn towards the north and will stay out to sea. It’s not a threat to land.

Jerry is a post-tropical cyclone. It will bring some rain and gusty winds to Bermuda, but it will soon be long gone.

Karen is the storm we are watching with the most interest. This is because of the uncertainty in the long-range forecast. Karen is forecast to continue north before slowing down. There are three scenarios we are watching for with Karen. There’s a chance it just continues north, it could move north then move west or loop around and then head west, or as it moves west after going north it may fade away. Right now, most global forecast models show the latter scenario happening. It’s not a threat to the United States at the moment, but we’ll continue to watch.

The disturbance in the southern Gulf will continue heading towards Mexico and has a low chance of developing. It’s not coming here.

None of these storms are currently pointed at us so there are no foreseeable threats.