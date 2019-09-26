Lorenzo now a category 4 hurricane with more strengthening possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The tropics remain active, but less-so compared to recent days. There are two named storms and no disturbances.

Tropical Storm Karen continues to move north away from Puerto Rico. Karen will likely remain a tropical storm in the coming days. The storm is forecast to slow down, meander, then make a turn to the west. Little to no strengthening is forecasted. As Karen loops around and moves west, it is forecast to weaken and lose tropical characteristics due to a hostile environment. We’ll continue to watch, but at this time, Karen is not a threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Lorenzo continues to intensify in the eastern Atlantic. The storm is now a major hurricane and is forecast to continue strengthening. By this weekend it could become a category 4. Lorenzo poses no threat to land as all reliable forecast models take the storm to the north.

