TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will line up beside the moon just before sunrise Tuesday, April 14. You will want to look southeast to see the cluster of planets.
According to Space.com, the three planets will not appear close together in the sky again for a few years.
The moon will be in the waning gibbous phase since the full moon was last week.
Keep an eye to the sky later this month, the Lyrid Meteor Shower is expected to peak before dawn on April 22.
LATEST STORIES:
- “The lord has just spared our lives,” families in Williston, SC survive tornado
- Driver rescued after tractor-trailer cab goes off side of High Rise Bridge in Virginia
- Tarvaris Jackson, Alabama native and former NFL quarterback, killed in car crash
- Virus death toll tops 10,000 in New York
- Look up! 3 planets to align right before Tuesday’s sunrise