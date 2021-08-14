Tracking Fred: Severe weather closures from Mobile, Baldwin counties to Northwest Florida

(WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is keeping up with severe weather closures from Mobile and Baldwin counties to northwest Florida as Fred approaches our coast.

As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Fred is going to make landfall sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning, possibly somewhere on the Mississippi, Alabama or Northwest Florida Gulf Coast.

This list will be updated as closures are announced.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

Escambia County: Here are a few locations that have decided to close for severe weather in Escambia County, Fla.

Gulf Islands National Seashore Fort Pickens: National Seashore expects campers to leave by noon Aug. 15.

Council on Aging Pensacola: Meals on Wheels will be closed Monday along with the Retreat adult day care and is expected to reopen Tuesday.

Santa Rosa County: No closures have been announced.

Okaloosa County: No closures have been announced.

MOBILE COUNTY

No closures have been announced.

BALDWIN COUNTY

No closures have been announced.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, ALA.

No closures have been announced.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

No closures have been announced.

CLARKE COUNTY

No closures have been announced.

MONROE COUNTY

No closures have been announced.

CONECUH COUNTY

No closures have been announced.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI

Greene County: No closures have been announced.

George County: No closures have been announced.