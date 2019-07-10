Local state of emergency in Jackson County, sandbags being distributed

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – Jackson County has declared a local state of emergency ahead of storms this weekend.
They are having sandbag distributions at multiple locations.
Sandbags Available by 4 p.m. Wednesday 7/10/19:
- West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs
- Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point
- Escatawpa VFD, 3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point
- Moss Point – New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street
- Fontainebleau Fire Department, 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs
- East Division Roads Department, 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point
- St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs
Sandbags Available by 8 a.m. Thursday 7/11/19:
- Ocean Springs – Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive
- Gautier – Behind City Hall, Highway 90
- Pascagoula – Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Rd
Everyone is asked to bring their own shovel. They are self-fill and carry.