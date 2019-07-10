Breaking News
Local state of emergency in Jackson County, sandbags being distributed

SOEMMERDA, GERMANY – JUNE 01: Helpers fill sand in sandbags near of a dyke to strengthen it against the rising Gera river and to prevent flooding on June 1, 2013 near Soemmerda, Germany. Heavy rains across portions of Germany are causing flooding and ruining crops. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) – Jackson County has declared a local state of emergency ahead of storms this weekend.

They are having sandbag distributions at multiple locations.

Sandbags Available by 4 p.m. Wednesday 7/10/19:

  • West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (Hwy. 609), Ocean Springs
  • Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road, Moss Point
  • Escatawpa VFD, 3801 Sentinel Dr, Moss Point
  • Moss Point – New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview Street
  • Fontainebleau Fire Department, 3901 Hwy. 57 South, Ocean Springs
  • East Division Roads Department, 10825 Hwy. 63, Moss Point
  • St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm Street, Ocean Springs

Sandbags Available by 8 a.m. Thursday 7/11/19:

  • Ocean Springs – Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive
  • Gautier – Behind City Hall, Highway 90
  • Pascagoula – Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Rd

Everyone is asked to bring their own shovel. They are self-fill and carry.

