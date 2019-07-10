Local state of emergency in Jackson County, sandbags being distributed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WKRG) -- Lines are long at Baton Rouge gas stations Thursday night as residents prepare for Tropical Storm Barry. People aren't taking any chances with the approaching storm. One woman filled 4 gas cans and put gas in her SUV in case she loses power.

News 5's Blake Brown will be covering the Louisiana coast for us and will bring us the latest from Baton Rouge and New Orleans as the storm rolls in.