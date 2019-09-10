Limited Rain Chances and Plenty of Heat this Week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We managed to developed a few hit and miss showers and storms this afternoon and we will carry a slim rain chance into the early evening hours. Temperatures will cool slowly through the evening hovering in the 80s. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows hovering in the middle 70s.

The rest of the week is looking much drier thanks to some dry air in the mid and upper atmosphere. This means our stretch of above average temperatures will look to stick around. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with even a few upper 90s the farther you move away from the coast. Rain chances will hover around 10%. Higher rain chances look to arrive by the weekend as we tap in on some deep moisture. Rain chances will climb to 40 and 50%.

There are a few areas to watch in the tropics in the form of several tropical waves but nothing is threatening to the Gulf Coast. A weak tropical wave will heal to boost rain chances locally for the weekend.