Large tree destroys home in Grove Hill

by: WKRG Staff

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms rolled through Clarke County on Monday night leaving behind damage and flooded roadways. Areas near Millry and Coffeeville received heavy rain and streets were closed Monday night due to flooding.

News 5 reported the severe weather threat on air and online as the dangerous storm system pushed from west to east across Washington County and into Clarke County.

A mobile home on Love Road in Grove Hill was destroyed when a large pine tree crashed through the roof. We’re told no one was injured during the storm.

