Karen expected to weaken while Lorenzo remains a major hurricane

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Lorenzo and Tropical Storm Karen continue to churn in the Atlantic.

Karen remains a weak tropical storm. The system is encountering a hostile environment with dry air and strong wind shear. The storm is expected to weaken into a depression and should eventually devolve into a remnant low by the end of the weekend.

Lorenzo is a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The storm is expected to maintain major hurricane status through the weekend as it continues moving into the central Atlantic. Lorenzo poses no threat to the U.S.

