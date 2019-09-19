Jerry Strengthens into a Hurricane, the Fourth Hurricane of the Season

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The National Hurricane Center in Miami is now monitoring Hurricane Jerry in the Atlantic Basin.



Jerry is the fourth hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The storm is expected to remain a hurricane through the end of the week and weekend as it heads toward the west northwest. The hurricane will likely stay north of the Lesser Antilles. Long-term forecast models continue to indicate a turn to the north. Jerry will likely stay out the see and have zero impact on the Gulf Coast or U.S. There is a chance Jerry could impact Bermuda next week though.

As for the tropics as a whole, there are 3 named storms and 2 disturbances.

Imelda is a depression and continues to drop a lot of rain over eastern Texas. This is a significant and life-threatening flooding concern there, but we won’t see any rain from Imelda.

Humberto is still a strong hurricane but will begin to weaken and become post-tropical soon as it races away to the northeast.

The first disturbance we are tracking is just south of Hispaniola in the northern Caribbean. This has a low chance of developing into either a tropical storm or depression. The second disturbance is in the east-central Atlantic and has a low chance of developing as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles. There is plenty of time to watch both of these. Neither at this time pose a threat to the United States.

There are no foreseeable tropical threats along our stretch of the Gulf, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the tropics and will continue bringing you the latest.