Jackson County, MS announces sandbag pick up locations

Jackson County (Miss.) – Jackson County (MS) Board of Supervisors have announced locations to pick up sandbags. These will be available starting Sunday (September 13) at 10 am.

The announcement states, “In preparation for the impending bad weather, due to Tropical Storm Sally, the Jackson County Office of Emergency Services announces the county-wide locations where self-serve sand and sandbags will be available. Availability will be after 10:00AM tomorrow.”

The locations are listed above.

LATEST STORIES: