Jackson County (Miss.) – Jackson County (MS) Board of Supervisors have announced locations to pick up sandbags. These will be available starting Sunday (September 13) at 10 am.
The announcement states, “In preparation for the impending bad weather, due to Tropical Storm Sally, the Jackson County Office of Emergency Services announces the county-wide locations where self-serve sand and sandbags will be available. Availability will be after 10:00AM tomorrow.”
The locations are listed above.
LATEST STORIES:
- A WWII hero’s family plead for stolen war medals to be returned
- BCSO: Female shot in face in Bay Minette
- Tropical Storm Sally may bring wind and heavy rains to Santa Rosa County, make preparations now
- Pascagoula, MS Mayor proclaims local emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Sally
- Jackson County, MS announces sandbag pick up locations