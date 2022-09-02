MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We have been dry throughout the day today and should only see a few scattered storms this evening. Temperature will cool back into the mid-70’s with a few clouds overnight.

Tomorrow will bring higher rain chances with a couple showers in the morning and more scattered storms possible by the afternoon with a 60 percent chance that rain will find you. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than today, but they will still be seasonable in the upper-80’s.

We will keep a chance to see more storms the rest of the weekend and into the start of the work week. We will not see many changes to our daytime highs with days reaching into the upper-80’s and some places touching 90. Rain chances will stay between 40 and 60 percent as scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the next. In the tropics,

Hurricane Danielle is still lingering in the northern Atlantic, but it will have no threat to our area. The closest system is in the central Atlantic, and it has a high chance of development over the next five days, but it is expected to curve to the north and shift away from our stretch of the Gulf Coast. We will continue to keep you updated if there are any changes!