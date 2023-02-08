Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking showers and storms in our area. Here is the timeline.

TODAY

A robust line of storms ahead of a cold front moved into our area overnight, but has weakened as it continues east. Throughout the day today, the front will stall in our area keeping rain chances around mainly SE of I-65. The severe weather threat is low, but a few stronger storms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon and evening in our eastern counties. A level 1 of 5 risk is in place.

FRIDAY

The front will continue to stall along the I-65 corridor Friday meaning waves of scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. The severe weather risk will diminish and move east Friday. The rain will even linger into Saturday morning for some, but we will clear out Sunday.