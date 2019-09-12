Invest 95L with a high chance of developing; More heat and low rain chances at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast, we are almost to the weekend!

Let’s start in the tropics. We continue to two different tropical disturbances. Invest 95L is still near the Bahamas this has a high chance of developing into either a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 5 days. The next name on the list in Humberto. There are still a lot of questions to be answered with this system. Most forecast models do develop this into a tropical system, but this is where agreements on models begin to go away. Yesterday it looked likely that this would be getting into the Gulf, but most models this morning are showing it going to the Florida Peninsula and staying out of the Gulf.

At this point this is something that we need to watch. If this were to get into the Gulf it’s still too early to talk specifics like strength and eventual location, but if it does get into the Gulf our rain chances will go up by this weekend. As of now rain chances look to be 50/50 Sunday into Monday. As of right now it’s nothing to worry about, but it’s something we need to watch closely. We’ll continue to watch and provide you the latest updates as we get them.

Our forecast is more heat and plenty of humidity. The morning starts quiet with sunshine. It will get hot quickly. By lunchtime we’ll be in the lower 90s and we’ll continue to warm. Highs today will reach the middle 90s. Stay cool today as heat index values will likely be above 100°. Rain will be hard to come by once again. Cumulus clouds will bubble up in the afternoon, but rain chances will only be 10% in the afternoon. By the evening it’s dry skies.

Tonight, is clear skies and lows in the lower and middle 70s. The weather we get today will be nearly identical to what we get tomorrow.

The weekend’s forecast is highly dependent on what happens in the tropics. If Invest 95-L gets into the Gulf we’ll see more rain, but if it stays near the Florida Peninsula or stays in the Atlantic our skies will remain mostly dry. For now, we’ll go with a 30% chance Saturday and 50% chance Sunday into Monday.