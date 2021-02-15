Inland counties monitoring road conditions as temperatures drop

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Steady rain on Monday kept Highway 43 soaked in Clarke County and that’s a concern as the day continues.

“We’re anticipating the possibility of black ice along the roadways tonight so we’re urging people to use extreme caution if they have to travel overnight hours,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite.

Waite is urging residents to plan ahead for icy conditions. This type of weather can be especially dangerous for those living in Washington, Clarke, and Monroe Counties.

“The rural roads are a little more difficult. We have approximately 600-800 miles of rural roads,” said Waite, speaking about the roads in Clarke County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will monitor major highways like Highway 43 and Highway 84 throughout the day and night. Crews will pretreat the bridge over the Tombigbee River Monday afternoon as a precaution. Smaller bridges are the biggest concern.

“As that freezes, if a car travels over it you can easily lose traction resulting in traffic crashes. We don’t want anyone to lose their life in this incident so,” added Waite.

All schools in Clarke County will be closed on Tuesday. Monroe County Public Schools will have virtual classes, while Monroe Academy will be closed.