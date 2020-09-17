Increasing clouds tonight, Cooler temps by the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We will enter a quieter and cooler weather pattern as residents on the Gulf Coast continue to clean up from Hurricane Sally. Rain chances will run much lower.

A few clouds will stick around this evening with mild temperatures. Lows will fall into the upper 60s inland and lower 70s near the coast. Skies will begin to cloud up overnight and into Friday morning. Winds will stay steady and out of the northwest.

A cold front will move south through the region on Friday. We are also monitoring an area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Clouds from that disturbance will stream through our region. This will lead to a mostly cloudy sky with a slim 10% chance of rain. Highs will run cooler than average reaching the low to mid 80s. Cloudy skies will be the story through the weekend. The front will move south but clouds will continue streaming in. A few more showers may for Saturday, but they are expected to be light. The clouds will keep temperatures around 5-10° below average. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s with lows fall into the middle 60s. Rain chances will stay very slim next week.