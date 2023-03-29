MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The World Meteorological Organization has officially retired the names Fiona and Ian from the list of rotating storm names following the 2022 hurricane season. Storm names are retired if it causes a great loss of life and devastating destruction.

Fiona strengthened to a major category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. It impacted several Caribbean Islands and parts of Eastern Canada. There were 31 fatalities and caused about $3.5 billion in damages.

Ian also strengthen to a major category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and became the strongest hurricane to form in 2022. It impacted Cuba and several States, including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. There were 160 fatalities and it caused $113.1 billion in damages. It became the third costliest hurricane on record, ranking just behind Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The 2022 hurricane season in total had 14 named storms. Out of these, 8 became hurricanes and 2 were major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). The 2020 hurricane season remains the most active with a total of 30 named storms (14 hurricanes and 7 major hurricanes). The 2005 hurricane season still holds the record for having the most names retired in one year at 5 (Dennis, Katrina, Rita, Stan, and Wilma).

Here is a chart of the number of named storms that have been retired since 1954.

The 2022 hurricane names list will be used again in 2028. Fiona and Ian will be replaced by Farrah and Idris.