‘I don’t know what day it is:’ Power crews still working in hard-hit areas

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange and yellow are two colors residents don’t mind seeing right now on the Eastern Shore. Those colors represent Riviera Utilities crews, who are working hard to restore power after Hurricane Sally damaged power poles and lines across Baldwin County.

“We’re seeing damage that we’ve never seen before to our system. It’s devastating. In 30-plus years, we’ve not seen devastation like this,” said Miles McDaniel with Riviera Utilities.

Monday morning, crews loaded power poles and ran fresh line as they started another shift and another long day of work.

“It’s hard to describe what we’ve been going through. I don’t know what day it is. These guys don’t know what day it is. We try not to look at the clock,” said Darrell Townley, who’s been working on restoring power for Riviera Utilities since the storm hit.

For many linemen like Townley, it’s been a week of little rest. It also means being away from his wife and two young boys.

“We’re a pretty close family we’ve spent so much time together, and when they see my kids, it’s almost like they see their kids and the same way whenever I see theirs, so it kind of lifts everyone’s spirits it’s really good for the community to support us,” he said.

Progress is being made on the Eastern Shore. More than 31,000 Riviera Utilities customers are back in service as of Monday.

About 100 extra linemen traveled to the area to assist Riviera Utilities crews. We’re told they’ll continue working 24/7 until all power is restored.

