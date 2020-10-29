WLOX reports one storm-related death, per Biloxi Police Chief

Zeta: Latest Track

BILOX, Miss. (WKRG) — WLOX says one person is dead in relation to Hurricane Zeta.

The information was confirmed with Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.

