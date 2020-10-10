WKRG tours Lake Charles after Hurricane Delta makes landfall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WKRG) — Lake Charles continues to recover from Hurricane Laura which hit the community six weeks ago as a category 4 storm. Adding more issues to the already devastated area, Hurricane Delta made landfall just to the east of Lake Charles on Friday.

Hurricane Delta was a category 2 storm when it made landfall near Creole, Louisiana. Even though the storm passed on the eastern side of Lake Charles, the city was still in the eyewall experiencing 90+ mph winds.

Tarps are still covering thousands of roofs in the Lake Charles area. Some were torn off as Hurricane Delta pushed through, but it was impressive to notice some tarps remained in place. It is tough to differentiate the damage across the area considering cleanup efforts are still underway from Hurricane Laura.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown is in Lake Charles and will have more coverage of the aftermath on Saturday.

