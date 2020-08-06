Updated NOAA Forecast Calling for an “Extremely Active” Season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Yesterday Colorado State University released an update to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast.

It calls for a very active season with approximately 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes.

Today, the latest update from NOAA follows a similar theme as forecasters are now calling for an “extremely active” season. The breakdown of what’s forecast can be found in the above image. So far this season we’ve already had 9 named storms and 2 have been hurricanes. Both forecasts take into account of the storms that have already happened.

Some of the reasons why the forecast calls for increased activity are due to warmer than average sea-surface temperatures, reduced wind shear, and a possible La Nina just to name a few.

Here’s the complete overview from NOAA.

As of right now on August 6th the tropics are pretty quiet and are expected to remain that way for at least the short term. However, these forecasts indicate the activity will likely really ramp up as we head towards the peak of the season, which based on averages, happens around September 10th.

It’s important to keep in mind that these forecasts are for the entire Atlantic Basin and are not meant to highlight one particular area. Like mentioned yesterday, these forecasts should be used as a reminder that we always need to be ready just in case.

