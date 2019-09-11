Tropical wave to enter the Gulf, bumping up local weekend rain chances

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are in the midst of the climatological peak of hurricane season and there are several disturbances in the Atlantic Basin to watch.

A tropical wave sitting north of Haiti in the Southern Bahamas, Invest 95L, is likely to bring heavy rain to the Bahamas in the next few days. This system in expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. The Hurricane Center gives this system a 60% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 5 days.



Regardless of tropical development, this disturbance will likely bring higher rain chances to the Gulf Coast Saturday through Monday. Keep this in mind that your weekend plans may need to include bringing along the rain gear.

There are a few other weak systems in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa. None of those pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.