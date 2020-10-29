Thomasville mayor update on Hurricane Zeta

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Thomasville mayor provided a list of updates regarding Hurricane Zeta.

The following is from Mayor Sheldon Day:

-Hwy 5 is now clear from Thomasville to the Wilcox County line

-43 is clear of trees but has a major phone line hanging low and only smaller vehicles can pass it. No trucks can pass. We have calls into AT&T trying to expedite the line getting raised to normal height.

-Old Hwy 5 is now clear from Rural Road on the South to the Water Treatment Plant on the Northend.

-Gates Drive, Joe Davis, and Quincey Ingram are clear.

-We have crews on Tallahatta Sorigs Road and Midway Road right now.

– We have crews headed to Griffin Ave, Johnson St. , and Oakridge subdivision.

-Peach Tree Road is open to the City Limits

Once we finish clearing our main highways and feeder streets, we will double back and check every street in between.

OUR WATER SYSTEM AND HOSPITAL HAVE FULL BACK UP POWER GENERATION. All generators are running as needed. There will be no interruption of water services. All pumping facilities and water treatment plant are on backup power and running as normal.

Pictures below show Hurricane Zeta damage sustained in Thomasville:

LATEST STORIES: