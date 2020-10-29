Thomasville mayor says limited amount of space available at Pineview Baptist Church for Zeta

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The causeway closed after 7 p.m. Wednesday night as water began to rise. Hurricane Zeta is expected to bring higher water levels to Mobile Bay.

Point Clear, Fairhope, Daphne and Spanish Fort are all warning residents to stay away from low-lying areas. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack also urges drivers to stay off the roads from 8 p.m. Wednesday night until 5 a.m. Thursday morning.