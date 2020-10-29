Thomasville mayor says limited amount of space available at Pineview Baptist Church for Zeta
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pineview Baptist Church has a limited amount of space available for shelter, according to Mayor Sheldon Day.
We have a limited amount of space at Pineview Baptist Church. If you go to the shelter, you need to bring everything you might need….snacks, medication, pillows, blankets, etc. You must social distance and wear a mask while there. Space is limited so if you are planning on utilizing the shelter you need to head that way. We also will have the City Council Chamber at City Hall open. Same criteria. If you come to the the City Hall Shelter, please enter through the Police Department entrance.Mayor Sheldon Day
