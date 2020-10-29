“This is really just, it’s unbelievable,” Clarke County residents assess Hurricane Zeta damage

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Living along the Gulf Coast were used to tropical weather, but further inland it’s not as common to see hurricane damage so widespread.

“It was kind of scary we had some shingles of course blown off of the roof and some siding that came loose. It was slamming up against the roof and the side of the house,” said David Martin.

He says a loud noise caught him off guard around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

“That was when one of the pine trees, about 80-100 foot tall pine tree fell and hit my truck,” he said.

Several businesses lost roofs in downtown Thomasville. Countless trees fell on homes, bringing power lines down, too.

“This is really just, it’s unbelievable,” said Jackie Garrick.

Her mom’s house was hit by an entire metal roof as Hurricane Sally slammed into the county.

“You can’t tell there’s a house there, but she’s got some damage inside. We just had a new roof put on there from the last storm,” she added.

Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite confirms there was one storm-related fatality.

LATEST STORIES: