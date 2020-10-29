PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Mississippi

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm with winds up to 110 miles per hour. At this time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reporting one fatality and multiple injuries in Harrison County.

Damage assessments will begin Thursday morning. Multiple counties are reporting debris on roads, downed power lines and damage to multiple homes.

