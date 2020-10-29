PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Mississippi
Posted: / Updated:
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm with winds up to 110 miles per hour. At this time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reporting one fatality and multiple injuries in Harrison County.
Damage assessments will begin Thursday morning. Multiple counties are reporting debris on roads, downed power lines and damage to multiple homes.
LATEST STORIES:
- Details remain murky a year after FBI employee’s death
- Trump, Biden in Tampa Thursday for dueling rallies
- Governor Reeves to tour Hurricane Zeta damage, hold press conference
- One storm-related fatality confirmed in unincorporated area of Clarke County
- Greater Gulf State Fair delays opening until Saturday