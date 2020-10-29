PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Mississippi

Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Long Beach (Courtesy: MEMA)

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Wednesday as a Category 2 storm with winds up to 110 miles per hour. At this time, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is reporting one fatality and multiple injuries in Harrison County.

Damage assessments will begin Thursday morning. Multiple counties are reporting debris on roads, downed power lines and damage to multiple homes.

  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Long Beach (Courtesy: MEMA)
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Long Beach (Courtesy: MEMA)
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at marina in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at marina in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at marina in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at marina in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at marina in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at marina in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at Bay Vista Baptist Church in Biloxi
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at Bay Vista Baptist Church in Biloxi
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at Bay Vista Baptist Church in Biloxi
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta at Bay Vista Baptist Church in Biloxi
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Biloxi
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Biloxi
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Gulfport
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Petal
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Petal
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Petal
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Hattiesburg
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Hattiesburg
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Hattiesburg
  • Damage from Hurricane Zeta in Hattiesburg

