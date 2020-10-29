One storm-related fatality confirmed in unincorporated area of Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One storm-related fatality was confirmed in the unincorporated area of Clarke County, according to EMA Director Roy Waite.

Reports say a tree fell onto a mobile home.

There are currently no other details. 

