NHC upgrades Hurricane Zeta to category 3 in post storm analysis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Each year, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) does Tropical Cyclone Reports for each hurricane after the season ends. The report includes storm statistics, casualties, damages, and a post-analysis track.

NHC completed its Tropical Cyclone Report for Hurricane Zeta from 2020. Zeta was a late season hurricane that approached the Gulf Coast in late October last year. It first made landfall as a category 1 hurricane, weakened into a tropical storm, moved into the Gulf and rapidly intensified. The post-storm analysis found that previously thought category 2 Hurricane Zeta actually became a category 3 major hurricane right before landfall in southeastern Louisiana. This makes Zeta the latest landfalling major hurricane on record in the continental United States (October 28, 2020).

This storm moved incredibly fast meaning it did not have time to weaken much before moving inland and brought hurricane force winds to many of these inland communities. Hurricane Zeta caused five direct fatalities and $4.4 billion in damage.

For the full report head to https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/data/tcr/AL282020_Zeta.pdf.