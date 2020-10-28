MPD: What to do if traffic lights go out during Hurricane Zeta

Hurricane - Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zeta: Latest Track

Zeta: Latest Track

Zeta: Latest Track
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD sent out a reminder to Mobile County residents on what to do if traffic lights go out during the storm.

Here’s MPD’s full reminder notice:

During your traffic reports ahead of Hurricane Zeta, if possible, remind drivers what to do if traffic lights are out. We had issues during the last storm with drivers not knowing what to do. This will help prevent traffic accidents. 

If the traffic light is inoperative, treat the intersection as you would a 4-way stop!

When two vehicles approach or enter an intersection with an inoperative traffic light, the driver of each vehicle is required to stop in the same manner as if a stop sign was facing in each direction at the intersection. 

Our officers will be out directing traffic at only the major intersections if the traffic lights are out. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories