MCHD to offer charging locations to public medical, personal devices

MOBILE, Ala. — Hurricane Zeta has left many sections of Mobile County without power. To assist those in need, the Mobile County Emergency Management Agency has requested that the Mobile County Health Department set up locations at some its Family Health medical centers to allow residents to charge their medical and personal devices.

“Due to the aftereffects from Hurricane Zeta, MCHD is providing multiple charging hubs for the community to charge medical and personal devices,” said Dr. Stephanie Woods-Crawford, the Executive Director of Prevention and Wellness.

“We will be at the Family Health’s Citronelle Health Center from noon to 4 p.m. We will also be set up at the Keeler Wellness Express and Semmes Health Center during clinic hours of operation.”

Medical devices will have priority over other electronic devices for the charging stations. Individuals should bring their own charging cords and adaptors.

MCHD would like to remind the public that they can charge devices at their own risk. MCHD is not responsible for any loss or damage to their equipment.

