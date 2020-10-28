LIVE BLOG: Photos, videos of Hurricane Zeta’s wake in the Gulf Coast
(WKRG) — As Zeta, now a category 2 hurricane, makes its way to the Gulf Coast WKRG News 5 is ready to provide storm team coverage.
Videos and pictures from WKRG News 5 viewers and staff will be listed below.
UPDATE (3:50 PM) — Wind seems to be picking up on Gulf Shores Beach.
UPDATE (3:28 PM) — Although common during tropical systems, it looks as though rising water is an issue at Mizell’s Fishing Camp on the causeway in Spanish Fort.
UPDATE (3:00 PM) — Double red flags are up in Gulf Shores and a high surf was reported.
UPDATE (2:45 PM) — The below video shows the weather in Fairhope as Zeta approaches.
LATEST STORIES:
- 84-year-old in Ohio assaulted over Biden sign, police say
- 103-year-old woman’s voting history dates back to FDR
- Former Fort Benning, Ga. soldier pleads guilty in child sexual exploitation case
- Kitten rescued after falling 30 feet into water off bridge
- PFF: Highest-graded players from Week 7 includes Drew Brees