Invest 95-L with a high chance of developing into tropical system

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We continue to two different tropical disturbances. The one in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing and at this moment, is not a threat to land.

The one we are watching closely is Invest 95L. This is near the Bahamas has a high chance of developing into either a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 5 days. The next name on the list in Humberto. There are still a lot of questions to be answered with this system. Most forecast models do develop this into a tropical system, but this is where agreements on models begin to go away. Yesterday it looked likely that this would be getting into the Gulf, but most models this morning are showing it going to the Florida Peninsula and staying out of the Gulf.

At this point this is something that we need to watch. If this were to get into the Gulf it’s still too early to talk specifics like strength and eventual location, but if it does get into the Gulf our rain chances will go up by this weekend. As of now rain chances look to be 50/50 Sunday into Monday. As of right now it’s nothing to worry about, but it’s something we need to watch closely. We’ll continue to watch and provide you the latest updates as we get them.

