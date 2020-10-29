Hurricane Zeta fatality in New Orleans
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — New Orleans EMS reports a death by electrocution during Hurricane Zeta.
Zeta began to make its way through the Gulf Coast at 4 PM Wednesday as a category 2 hurricane.
WKRG News 5 will live stream the presser for updates from the New Orleans mayor on WKRG.com and our Facebook page.
LATEST STORIES:
- Hurricane Zeta fatality in New Orleans
- Bayside sets national mark with 19th straight state championship
- Foley man convicted on nine child sex charges
- Second stimulus checks: What’s the status of $1,200 payments?
- Eastern Shore feeling Hurricane Zeta impacts