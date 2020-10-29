Hurricane Zeta fatality in New Orleans

Hurricane - Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Zeta: Latest Track

Zeta: Latest Track

Zeta: Latest Track
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — New Orleans EMS reports a death by electrocution during Hurricane Zeta.

Zeta began to make its way through the Gulf Coast at 4 PM Wednesday as a category 2 hurricane.

WKRG News 5 will live stream the presser for updates from the New Orleans mayor on WKRG.com and our Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories