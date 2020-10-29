Hurricane Zeta fatality in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WKRG) — New Orleans EMS reports a death by electrocution during Hurricane Zeta.

#NOEMS responds to high voltage electrocution fatality in 8200 block of Palm Street.#Zeta — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) October 29, 2020

Zeta began to make its way through the Gulf Coast at 4 PM Wednesday as a category 2 hurricane.

WKRG News 5 will live stream the presser for updates from the New Orleans mayor on WKRG.com and our Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES: