Humberto could threaten Bermuda in the coming days

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Humberto continues to show signs of strengthening as it continues to slowly move east, away from the United States.



The forecast calls for Humberto to attain Category 2 status by Tuesday and potential major hurricane status as the storm approaches Bermuda late Wednesday. The storm will continue to weaken as it moves into the cooler waters of the North Atlantic.



The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a few other disturbances. One in the western Gulf of Mexico looks to bring beneficial rain to Texas in the coming days. Another system in the central Atlantic will likely become a tropical depression in the next 24-36 hours.