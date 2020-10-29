Governor Reeves to tour Hurricane Zeta damage, hold press conference

Hurricane - Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

BAY ST. LOIUS, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will take a tour of the damage caused by Hurricane Zeta at 1:30 PM.

A press briefing will also be held regarding the storm.

WKRG News 5 will stream the conference on WKRG.com and our Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories