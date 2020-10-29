Governor Reeves to tour Hurricane Zeta damage, hold press conference
BAY ST. LOIUS, Miss. (WKRG) — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will take a tour of the damage caused by Hurricane Zeta at 1:30 PM.
A press briefing will also be held regarding the storm.
WKRG News 5 will stream the conference on WKRG.com and our Facebook page.
