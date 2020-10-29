Cars go under as Golden Nugget Casino is flooded

Zeta: Latest Track

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Zeta moves through South Mississippi, flooding intensifies.

Video from WLOX show cars underwater in the parking garage of the Golden Nugget Casino.

