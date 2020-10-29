Cars go under as Golden Nugget Casino is flooded
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated:
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Zeta moves through South Mississippi, flooding intensifies.
Video from WLOX show cars underwater in the parking garage of the Golden Nugget Casino.
LATEST STORIES:
- Khloe Kardashian tested positive for coronavirus
- Multiple homes damaged in Clarke County, EMA suspending emergency operations
- Citronelle Police Chief: City a ‘war zone’ after Hurricane Zeta
- WLOX reports one storm-related death, per Biloxi Police Chief
- FBI warns ransomware assault threatens US healthcare system