August Update Calls for Extremely Active Hurricane Season
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Researchers and forecasters from Colorado State University have released an updated forecast for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season. The forecast calls for it to be an extremely active season with 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes. The number of named storms includes the 9 named storms so far this season.
Remember, this forecast is for the entire Atlantic Basin and doesn’t say anything about one particular area. It’s an important reminder though that we always need to be ready just in case.
If we get past 21 named storms, which are how many are on the list each year, all following storms will take names from the Greek Alphabet. The last time this happened was 2005 when 6 storms had greek alphabet names.
