Abnormally quiet tropics, will it continue?

Hurricane Season named storm averages based on month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tropical activity in the Atlantic has been mostly quiet since Barry back in July. Since then, we’ve had a few waves and disturbances, but no depressions or named storms since July 14th. For the Atlantic, this is unusually quiet. This is the first time in over 30 years we have had zero named storms form between July 15th and August 19th since 1982 as mentioned by Dr. Klotzbach, an expert tropical meteorologist from Colorado State University.

Tropical disturbance with a low chance of developing in western Atlantic.

Monday night (8-19-2019) tropical satellite for the Atlantic Basin

Based on the latest projections it appears that the Atlantic Basin will remain quiet for the time being and based on the current model guidance, it may remain that way through the end of this month. This, however, can change, nor does not have any impact on what may happen the remainder of the season. We are quickly approaching the climatological peak of hurricane season, which occurs around Sept. 10th & Sept. 11th. Even after that peak we still have half the season to go.

While this season has been below normal, Dr. Klotzbach us reminds that typically over 80% of all Atlantic based hurricanes occur past August 15th which currently puts us in that window.

Here's how the 2019 Atlantic #hurricane season compares with the long-term average through August 15 – it's well below normal for most parameters. But, remember, historically, over 85% of Atlantic hurricane activity occurs after August 15. pic.twitter.com/umxZEGHs2d — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 15, 2019

Hopefully, the season continues to remain quiet, but we always have to be watching and always be ready in case one does develop and comes our way. Remember, it only takes one storm to make it an active season for us.

Tropical names for 2019 season. Ones highlighted in yellow have already been used this season.

— Meteorologist Thomas Geboy