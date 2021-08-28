What areas will see the most flooding as Hurricane Ida approaches?

(WKRG) — As Hurricane Ida approaches the Gulf Coast, many are asking what areas could be most impacted by flash flooding?

As of the 7 p.m. update, the system was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. However, it is expected to strengthen into a category four hurricane before landfall — making it “an extremely dangerous major hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday before moving to the more inland regions of Louisiana or Mississippi Monday.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued for coastal Mississippi, Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama, and the northwest Florida coastline is under a coastal flood advisory.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the following counties: Greene, George, and Jackson counties in Mississippi, Washington, Clarke, Mobile, Baldwin, and Escambia counties in Alabama, and Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in northwest Florida.

The risk of flash flooding is highest along the coastline. Dauphin Island, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach are expected to see a 2-4′ storm surge and up to 8″ of rain. Pensacola Beach, Navarre, Fort Walton Beach, and Destin are expected to see a 1-3′ storm surge, 10-15′ waves, and up to 4″ of rain.

Washington and Clarke counties can expect to see could see 4-6″ of rain. Areas near rivers could see flooding.











In the event of a roadway covered by water, do not attempt to drive over the flooded road. The water depth may be misleading, and you could end up stranded or trapped. Turn around, don’t drown.